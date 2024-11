Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed the need to rebuild the public health sector in all its components, as he met Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani at the Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon, according to a presidency statement.

The President of the Republic called for the intensification of the deployment of medical teams in several regions, as well as the creation of field hospitals and multi-specialised health units.

