The Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in collaboration with UNICEF and Sajaya, concluded the "Suhbati (Companionship) 2023" programme.

The programme's main objective is to empower these adolescents to cultivate and promote healthy habits, while combating detrimental health practices and ensuring public safety.

It follows the "peer education" approach, a globally recognised teaching method that facilitates knowledge transfer among individuals who share similar levels of communication, thinking, and acceptance of advice.

The workshops targeted females from 16 to 18 years old.

The rate of learning among the female members increased by 21 percent, and the rate of common knowledge was 51.4 percent. The programme raised the knowledge percentage to reach 72.7 percent. Therefore, the plan will consist of periodic follow-ups delivered via WhatsApp group.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, stated that the programme targeted females, as they are the central pillar of civilisation, the driving force for productivity, development, and investment.