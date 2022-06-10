RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense warned the public on Thursday against six products that may cause a car to catch fire during extreme summer heat.



The Civil Defense said these products if left inside vehicles may ignite and explode due to the high temperatures outside, causing fire.



The Civil Defense listed the six types of inflammable products, which include lighter, portable charger, liquid hand sanitizer, compressed perfume, gas canister and phone battery.



All these products may explode when exposed to extreme heat, except the liquid hand sanitizer, which may cause the car to catch fire, the Civil Defense warned, calling on everyone to ensure that none of these products are left in the car to maintain public safety.

