RIYADH — The Ministry of Health said that there has been a 70 percent reduction in cumulative deaths caused by seasonal influenza compared to the same period last year. The ministry attributed this mainly to enhanced vaccination drive.



The ministry stated that there are 84 influenza hospitalization cases currently in intensive care units across the Kingdom, with the cumulative number of deaths reaching 31 since the beginning of the season.



Over three million individuals from high-risk groups — including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases — received the vaccine during this season. This improvement, according to the ministry, is due to increased community awareness and the vaccine's proven effectiveness in reducing complications associated with seasonal influenza.



The ministry cautioned that the influenza season remains active until the end of March, with critical cases still being admitted to intensive care due to severe complications. Nearly 100 percent of those requiring intensive care or therapeutic support were not vaccinated, underscoring the vaccine's importance as a primary preventive measure.



To ensure accessibility, the ministry emphasized that the seasonal influenza vaccine is available at primary healthcare centers and can be booked via the "Sehhaty" application. Additionally, the ministry offers home vaccination services through the "Sanar" application, focusing on vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly.



The ministry urged citizens and expatriates to take advantage of these services and get vaccinated, reiterating that vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent severe influenza complications and reduce hospitalization rates, particularly among high-risk groups.

