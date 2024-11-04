Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development has launched the second phase of the “Family as a Partner in Rehabilitation Programmes” initiative in Muscat Governorate. The two-day event is designed to support around 20 families having children with disabilities enrolled at the Early Intervention Center. The initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing commitment, as outlined in its 2024 development plan, to engage families in the rehabilitation journey of their children.

Hala al Wahaibi, Director of the Department of Persons with Disabilities at the ministry, highlighted that the programme enables families to work alongside specialists, supporting the fulfilment of rehabilitation goals set for their children. She explained that the initiative aligns with the Social Work Strategy (2016-2025), aiming to promote equal rights for individuals with disabilities across age and gender, encouraging their active participation in society.

The initiative’s objectives include empowering families to deliver rehabilitation support at home, enhancing service quality through family involvement, and diversifying rehabilitation approaches. By extending rehabilitation beyond the centre and involving family members, the programme helps transfer skills learned in formal settings to everyday environments, encouraging consistent application in various social and unplanned contexts. Additionally, the programme fosters a community culture that begins with family engagement and includes siblings as part of the supportive network.

In its initial run during 2021/2022, the programme trained 20 families at the Oman Rehabilitation Centre. It was praised for enabling these families to collaborate closely with specialists, reinforcing the individualised goals outlined in each child’s rehabilitation plan using standardised tools provided by the ministry.

Reflecting on the programme’s success, Narjis al Maliki, a rehabilitation supervisor at the ministry, stated that the second edition builds on the positive outcomes of the first phase. This phase ensures comprehensive rehabilitation services in collaboration with 32 specialists from both public and private rehabilitation centres and from educational institutions under the Ministry of Education. The goal is to prepare participants for early educational integration in schools and expand the programme’s reach.

On the first day, Dr Muhammad Reda al Sayed, an autism rehabilitation specialist, delivered a presentation outlining key aspects such as categorising cases by level, the required equipment, and programme planning and follow-up methods. He also discussed plans for expanding the initiative across Oman’s governorates.

The programme’s second day will focus on guiding families through the application of rehabilitation strategies at home, establishing a rehabilitation corner, and generalising the skills acquired. This effort represents a holistic approach to disability rehabilitation, fostering independence and integration for persons with disabilities within both their families and communities.

