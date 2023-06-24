MAKKAH — Medical convoys are accompanying Hajj pilgrims on the pilgrimage route from Madinah to Makkah without break since the beginning of the current Hajj season.



The Ministry of Health has launched the mobile medical convoy along the Hijrah Road linking Makkah and Madinah to follow up on the health status of the pilgrims and provide essential care at all locations and ports during the various stages of arrival and grouping until their departure to their home countries.



The Madinah Health Cluster worked to equip the clinics in the mobile convoy with all operational requirements through scouting clinics, equipment, medical staff, nursing and technical cadres, and the provision of medicines. An ambulance was also equipped for the clinics to transport emergency cases.



Health teams in the mobile medical clinics along the Hijrah Road have provided medical care to 1871 pilgrims since the beginning of the Hajj season this year, of which 10 cases were transferred to Al-Hamna General Hospital to complete their treatment. The mobile medical clinics will continue to provide their services until the end of Dhul-Hijjah.

