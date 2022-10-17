Abu Dhabi - UAE residents can now spot Deliveroo riders wearing pink uniforms delivering their orders across the country. Customers will also be receiving pop-up messages through the app to avail of free screenings at multiple centres, according to authorities.

The move follows Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) announcing its partnership with MSD, a global biopharmaceutical company, for its ‘Embrace’ campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October.

The 2022 edition of the campaign is supported by the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi (DoH) and will be rolled out in collaboration with food-delivery application Deliveroo to magnify the breast cancer awareness message to people living in the UAE.

Deliveroo app-users will receive pop-up messages and flyers throughout the month of October for breast cancer screening as well as educational content related to the disease. Deliveroo riders will be kitted out in pink uniforms and driving pink bikes to raise awareness for the cause.

Also as part of the campaign, free screenings will be made available across multiple centres in Abu Dhabi including Abu Dhabi Health Services-SEHA, Mubadala Investment Company, NMC Health Care and Mediclinic Middle East.

Burjeel group, in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s Pink Caravan, will encourage regular check-ups for early detection.

Dr Omniyat Al-Hajri, Director of the Community Health Sector Department at the Centre said on this occasion: “By joining efforts with the private sector, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer during October. Fighting cancer among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is among the list of public health priorities that fall under ADPHC initiatives, Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness among women about the disease early detection methods, warning signs of the disease, consulting a doctor, and reporting any changes.”

She added, "The healthy lifestyle followed has a key role in achieving community safety, as early detection of the disease is the main factor in reducing deaths. Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre recommends that women should get a mammogram screening every 2 years starting at the age of 40, or earlier if breast cancer has presented in the family. Therefore, we would like to urge concerned women to avail of the free screening we are offering this month in Abu Dhabi.”

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director, MSD GCC said: “We are committed to play our part in contributing to WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) and reducing global breast cancer mortality by 2.5 percent per year, thereby averting 2.5 million breast cancer deaths globally between 2020 and 2040.”

“This year, we are joining forces with the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, FOCP’s Pink Caravan and Deliveroo to achieve a greater impact in the UAE. We look forward to a successful awareness campaign and encourage women to avail of screening where applicable for breast cancer.”

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said: “We are honoured to be the first food delivery partner to support the ‘Embrace’ breast cancer awareness campaign. We are committed to using our platform to positively impact the lives of our communities and hope that through this collaboration we can make a difference in the lives of our customers.”

Sawsan Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FOCP, said: “With hours of free screenings and checkups planned for multiple locations across the nation, we are ready as we will ever be to deliver a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, our Pink Caravan initiative delivered thousands of free breast health checkups (early detection screenings) including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests. This testifies to both the generosity and support extended by our sponsors and partners as well as the willingness of members of the UAE community to actively participate in securing their own health and wellbeing”.

FOCP's Pink Caravan has been travelling across the UAE since 2011, raising awareness about early detection and the disease, providing free screenings and expert medical assistance, promoting healthy lifestyles, and empowering the citizens and residents to protect themselves from the risk of this disease.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).