Green Riyadh, one of the largest integrated and comprehensive urban afforestation projects in the world, has officially launched in seven neighbourhoods around Riyadh. These are Al-Aziziyah, Al-Naseem, Al-Jazeera, Al-Araija, Qurtuba, Al-Ghadir, and Al-Nakhil neighborhoods.

Through this move it aims to completely rehabilitate with afforestation of 120 residential neighborhoods, reported Saudi Gazette.

Green Riyadh is one of the four wellbeing projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Riyadh in 2019, under supervision of the Committee of Grand Projects chaired by the HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister.

These projects, worth a total of $23 billion, are mainly aimed at improving the lives of its citizens in Riyadh besides transforming the city into an attractive destination and making it one of the world’s most livable cities.

The Green Riyadh project is a key element of the Kingdom's 2030 vision and is an important part of the city's challenges towards becoming one of the top 100 cities in the world and eventually achieving the highest ranking possible, said the report.

The project will see 7.5 million trees being planted across the capital and will contribute an increase in per capita green space from 1.7 sq m to 28 sq m and increase the total green space in the city to 9% or 545 sq m.

It targets the afforestation of a number of places in the city of Riyadh, such as parks, roads, and internal streets in neighborhoods, in addition to the courtyards of mosques and schools, stated Abdulaziz Al Moqbel, the director of the Green Riyadh Project, in an interview with Al Ekhbariya.

The afforestation has begun in roads and squares of 7 residential neighborhoods in the Riyadh city, he added.

According to him, the programme is aimed at completely rehabilitating with afforestation of 120 residential neighborhoods.

He noted that they will establish 56 gardens in the Aziziyah neighborhood and 97 gardens in Al-Naseem neighborhood, and all of them are out of 3,000 gardens that are under construction as part of the program's work, which will be developed soon during the coming period.

The implementation of afforestation in the roads and neighborhoods will contribute to the construction of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways, which will help raise the walking steps of individuals.

Besides its key role in improving the quality of air and reducing temperature, it will be saving natural territories and biological diversity inside and outside the city of Riyadh, he added.

