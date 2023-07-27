ABU DHABI: The Presidential Court has announced that the funeral prayer for the late H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, will be held today, Thursday 27th July, after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

The funeral prayer in absentia will be performed in all mosques across the country after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer.

Condolences will be received today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On Friday and Saturday, condolences will be received in two sessions: in the morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and in the evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.