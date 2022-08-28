Sofitel Downtown Dubai, a leading luxury hotel, has opened its rooftop Above Lounge. Offering exceptional experience with stunning views of the city and Burj Khalifa.

Set out with a long-term vision and an unpretentious ambiance, this luxurious lounge has something unique up its sleeve. The new hangout promises to satisfy sundowners to after-work gatherings as one’ bracket’, who would enjoy light bites and panoramic view.

Those seeking a luscious dinner from an international menu along with some alluring entertainment, can tuck into this spot. If you are a late-party soul who pushes the bars high with live events, the lounge guarantees an exceptional experience. For those who want to whet their appetite with a light drink, this exhilarating point provides an array of premium beverages.

Located in the centre of Dubai, the lounge features a semi-outdoor venue with futuristic sliding windows and ceilings, letting in the fresh breeze and night lights of the city’s alluring skyline. The lounge offers stunning views of Burj Khalifa

Thanks to its state-of-the-art interiors, the guests can enjoy this fantastic rooftop space year-round. Meanwhile, the menu is extensively international, with signature cocktails and various themes throughout the week. Above Longue is a brainchild of Above Space, a leading F&B brand.

Ziad Choueiry, Above Rooftop’s Operations Manager, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of the rooftop lounge this September to our growing F&B portfolio. Being in a multicultural city like Dubai, we are confident in delivering the highest possible standards and pushing the limits to stay creative.

“We believe our Dubai debut is the best move to showcase ourselves in a bigger market segment because of the UAE’s key position as a gastronomical hub. Our dedication and experience in the nightlife market will help cater exclusive experiences among many other reputed venues.”

