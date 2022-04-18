JEDDAH — The Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Abdulrahman Al Fadhli and the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail inaugurated the National Foundation for Food Preservation, which aims to reduce food waste.



Al-Hogail underlined the significance of conserving food and not wasting it during his address in the inauguration ceremony and the first meeting of the Foundation's Board of Trustees on Saturday. He expressed his hope that the Foundation would contribute to the Kingdom's blessings being sustained.



He said that the Kingdom's waste volume is around SR40 billion, necessitating the need to address it in several ways, the most important of which is to activate the role of the third sector, which is specialized in profiting from trash in a positive way.



For his part, Minister Al-Fadhli, said the Foundation's formation is a crucial step in the institutional framework for supporting the philanthropic work of the Food Preservation Foundation, which seeks to secure food, prevent waste, and benefit from surplus food.

