DUBAI - The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), under the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), announced the launch of the Bread for All initiative that aims to aid underprivileged families and workers by providing free bread at various times of the day.

The digital initiative aims to provide fresh bread to those in need through smart machines deployed in several outlets. The pre-programmed machines prepare bread and provide it free of charge as part of a modern and sustainable model of charity work. It engages community members and enables individuals to contribute to the first initiative of its kind that adopts the principle of short-term community funding.

The project realizes the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stressed that "In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized Operations Bread for All collaborates with aswaaq to deploy the smart machines at the supermarket’s Al Mizhar, Al Warqa’a, Mirdif, Nad Alsheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz, and Al Bada’a branches.

The machines are user-friendly, simplifying the beneficiaries’ journey to a single step where any person in need can press the "order" button. After a short wait, as the bread is being prepared, it will be dispensed from the machine.

Smart Management of an Innovative Endowment Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), said: "This initiative is an exemplary model for an innovative community endowment that allows everyone to participate, creating a comprehensive charity movement and enhancing the spirit of solidarity among various social segments. We look forward to expanding the scope of cooperation with the initiative's partners in the local community to reach the most beneficiaries."

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC, said: "Innovative endowment is a tool that contributes to socio-economic development. The Emirati society is a sympathetic one and we want to develop solutions for a better future and happier people."

Safety Net Affan Khouri, Deputy CEO of aswaaq, said: "We are delighted to partner with MBRGCEC on the Bread for All initiative, which creates a social safety net where everyone collaborates to extend a helping hand to underprivileged families, individuals, and laborers. We look forward to providing bread to those in need at several supermarket branches across Dubai.

Donation Options The initiative helps underprivileged families and laborers secure their serving of bread, while allowing contributors to donate directly through the machine that prepares and dispenses the bread wherever it is located.

Additional donation channels include the Dubai Now app, or via SMS to 3656 for an AED10 donation, 3658 for AED50, 3659 for AED100, or to 3679 for AED500. Donors may also opt to contribute to the initiative via the website www.mbrgcec.ae where they can specify the donation amount.

Those who wish their donations to have continued impact may contribute to the initiative by setting up the smart machine itself. For more information on that option, the initiative’s organizers can be reached via email on info@mbrgcec.ae or via phone on 0097147183222.