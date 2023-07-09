Fresh Basil of Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi brings the first ‘Dining in the Dark’ experience to the UAE capital, where diners can indulge in a three-course mystery set menu while being surrounded by complete darkness.

The immersive culinary experience takes guests on a captivating journey that engages all five senses, the hotel says.

The experience will run from Monday to Saturday (from 7:45 pm to 11 pm).

This one-of-a-kind dining experience consists of five stages carefully designed to enhance the sensory adventure:

• Welcoming and explaining the five senses: Guests will receive a warm welcome and be provided with an introduction to the concept of Dining in the Dark, emphasising the importance of engaging all five senses in fully appreciating the flavours and textures of each dish.

• Photo Booth: Before entering the darkness, diners can have the opportunity to capture memorable moments at the dedicated photo booth, creating lasting memories of their unique experience.

• Briefing Table: At the briefing table, guests will receive essential information about safety guidelines and other relevant details to ensure their comfort and enjoyment throughout the dining experience.

• Mysterious menu: The highlight of the evening takes place as guests will be escorted to their tables in complete darkness. In this sensory deprivation environment, they will savour a thoughtfully curated three-course mysterious menu, allowing their taste buds to take centre stage and focus only on the aroma and flavour of every dish.

• Food Reveal: After the dining experience, guests can discuss and savour the dishes they enjoyed as the menu is disclosed, and the flavours will be revealed. This moment adds an element of surprise and intrigue, creating an exquisite conclusion to the Dining in the Dark experience.

Elias Saad, Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food & Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, said: "We highly value our guests' satisfaction and are excited to present this first in the capital, Dining in the Dark to elevate their dining experience. By immersing themselves in complete darkness, diners can heighten their other senses and embark on a gastronomic journey like no other."

