Ramadhan is a great opportunity to focus on bringing back a balanced and healthy lifestyle as fasting has spiritual, physical, psychological and social benefits.

One must avoid overeating or feasting should be avoided during all the meals during the holy month, especially during Iftar. It is also important to say ‘no’ to oily, spicy and deep-fried foods as it causes acidity and bloating which are the most health ailments during fasting.

According to Jishy Seby, a clinical dietician, "Good hydration, fruits, vegetables, whole grains foods, fish, lean meat, nuts and low-fat foods should be the main source of energy for those fasting.” During fasting, our metabolic function slows down and the body uses dietary fat during this period. The body has regulatory mechanisms that activate during fasting. A diet that has less than a normal amount of food but is sufficiently balanced will keep a person healthy and active during the month of Ramadhan. The diet should be simple and not differ too much from one’s normal everyday diet. It should contain foods from all the major food groups (cereals, pulses, meat and fish, diary and fats).

“The body’s immediate need at the time of Iftar is to get an easily available energy source in the form of glucose particularly for the brain and nerves. So, it is always good to break the fast in the traditional way with dates and fruits, ” Seby said.

Dates provide the energy in the form of sugar. Fruits help to maintain water and mineral balance in the body. It can be followed by soups and cereals. Make sure your soup includes generous amounts of vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, peas, green beans, squash, and carrots. These add vitamins and minerals to your soup as well as fibres which are essential for a healthy digestive system.

