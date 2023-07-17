UAE - GME Events, in association with Dubai Calendar and Dubai 92, has announced that the UK’s biggest comedian, Michael McIntyre, will return to the UAE once again.

McIntyre is back on stage on January 13, 2024. with his brand-new show MACNIFICENT! Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all.

Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America.

His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. His return follows sold-out shows at Dubai World Trade Centre in 2019 and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in 2021.

Tickets are available exclusively from Coca-Cola-Arena.com and priced from AED250.

