IIFA Rocks 2022 announced winners in nine technical categories on Friday night.

The Indian cinema awards show was held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.

The winners list is as follows:

1. Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score – AR Rahman

1. Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava

1. Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

– 1 Award

1. Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde

1. Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar PB, Manik Batra

The show also featured performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King.

