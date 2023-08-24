Doha, Qatar: From kicking off the season with dazzling performances presented by Disney on Ice to executing the hugely successful Qatar Toy Festival, Qatar Tourism’s summer calendar ensured a fun-filled and vibrant few months designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Building on this momentum, Qatar Tourism has announced two new concerts in August and September as part of its Summer in Qatar programme, ensuring a spectacular conclusion to the season’s festivities.

The hit Kuwaiti Show — Aghani Al Mosalsalat, will be held from August 31 to September 2 at Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC and presents a captivating live performance that seamlessly blends music and visuals, invoking cherished memories of original Arabic and GCC TV series from the early 1970s through to the 2020s. Following its successful debut in Kuwait, this second rendition in Qatar will continue the staging of nostalgic tales, accompanied by a vibrant live orchestra. Spanning two hours, the performance features a 50-member ensemble of musicians and singers, all under the esteemed guidance of renowned Kuwaiti maestro Dr. Khalid Nouri. Tickets are available at Virgin Megastores.

Iraq-based singer Mohamed Al Turki will debut on September 6 at 9pm on Mall of Qatar’s Oasis stage. A star from the widely popular show, Arabs Got Talent, the singer continues to captivate audiences at cultural and social events across the GCC. The show is open to the public and is free of charge.

Visitors and residents can discover exciting offers and promotions from some of Qatar’s finest hotels and resorts this summer. Zulal Wellness Resort offers a special deal for a tranquil retreat, giving guests a seven-night stay while paying for four. Other appealing promotions, such as a three-night stay for the price of two, are available at renowned hotels such as Mina Hotel & Residence, Banyan Tree Hotel, La Cigale Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel and more.

