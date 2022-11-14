Tickets are now on sale for the first PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, a key attraction the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022).

The event takes place in Dubai from November 17 to 20 at the North Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. DEF 2022 is hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in esports activities and solutions.

The PUBG Global Championship 2022, which started on November 1, pits 32 teams from across four regions against each other for a share of more than $2 million in prize money and the coveted PGC Champions title. Doors to the Grand Finals stage will be open to the public to witness the remaining 16 teams and livestreamed for fans all over the world.

DEF 2022, running from November 9 to 20, will feature an exciting line-up of live events, concerts and pop culture activities across two weeks, bringing together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from across the world.

In addition to the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, other major events during DEF 2022 include GameExpo & PopConME, Initiate Summit, and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash, a regional tournament as well as retail promotions taking place across the festival with the latest games and merchandise. The festival will also feature a live concert by popular Egyptian artist, Wegz on November 19.

