The Miss Universe Bahrain Organization and Yugen PR and Events recently announced that the Miss Universe Bahrain competition will be held next month.

The announcement was made in an official trailer reveal on its Youtube channel and Instagram Account.

“Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 is back and we are here to find a beautifully confident woman to best represent the modern Bahraini women - knows how to speak her mind, knows what she believes in and knows that she is beautifully confident,” said Josh Yugen, President and National Director of Miss Universe Bahrain Organization and the CEO of Yugen PR and Events, the official licence holder of Miss Universe Bahrain.

“We are here to redefine the standards of beauty and the stereotypes around it. This new edition of Miss Universe Bahrain is unlike any other, we have prepared very exciting and interesting activities to know more about our candidates while they hone their skills and talents through our exclusive mentorship program.

“The Miss Universe Bahrain is a new platform for young women to show their talents and be represented in a global stage like the Miss Universe pageant,” he added.

After its successful debut in 2021, the first Miss Universe Bahrain and the first from the GCC region, Manar Jess Deyani, received several positive feedback with her representation of modern Khaleeji women on an international stage. She made waves when she chose not to wear a traditional swimsuit at the show’s preliminary round, receiving a lot of support and recognition from women and the community she represents as well as the general fans of the show, said a statement.

Deyani said: “This whole experience changed my life 360 degrees. Seven months ago, I didn’t even think that I would be able to meet several women from all corners of the world. Competing at the Miss Universe last December made me realise that the world is so big, and we need to open our hearts and souls to accept and respect our cultural differences because at the end of the day, we are all the same, and we live in the same world.

“I have travelled to places I never could imagine myself traveling including the Philippines, when I got reunited with the reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu from India who was very close to me during the competition,” she added.

“I am so excited to meet the next lucky girl who will wear the prestigious title of Miss Universe Bahrain 2022,” she concluded.

Deyani made history as the shortest-ever candidate of the Miss Universe pageant standing at 5’1’’ and inspired a community of young girls to believe in the power of their dreams and representation in big platforms such as the Miss Universe pageant.

Further announcements on the contest will be made in the coming days, said the statement.

