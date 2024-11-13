RIYADH — The 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' is preparing to continue its dazzling performances in Japan. On the fifth stop of its world tour that already took it to Paris, New York, London, and Mexico, the Saudi team will bring its musical showcase to Tokyo.



As part of displaying Saudi talents on the global stage, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir will perform along with Japanese bands at the Tokyo Opera City on Nov. 22. The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Music Commission, is organizing the concert that contributes to introducing Saudi Arabia’s rich musical heritage and diversity to international audiences.



This tour comes within the framework of enhancing cultural and artistic exchange between Saudi Arabia and the world that aims to highlight the creativity of Saudi musicians and celebrate the artistic diversity that the Kingdom abounds with.



The Tokyo concert will provide the Japanese and foreign audiences an opportunity to enjoy a diverse selection of musical pieces that blend oriental melodies with international tunes. The Saudi Orchestra’s previous tours have been a great success. This tour is an opportunity to present a new image of modern Saudi art and enhance the Kingdom’s position on the world art map.



The selection of Tokyo as the fifth stop for the tour is an affirmation of the strength of the growing cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan, and a support for the efforts made by the Kingdom within Vision 2030 to promote arts and cultural heritage.



The Saudi Orchestra includes a group of the most prominent Saudi musicians, who represent various regions of the Kingdom in a musical experience that combines authenticity with modernity in every show.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).