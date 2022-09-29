The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards is returning to Abu Dhabi next year. Following the huge success of IIFA 2022, the next edition of the awards ceremony will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in February 23.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences, next year's edition will have mega superstars Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many other Bollywood stars as part of the show.

The 23rd edition will be hosted once again at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The previous edition saw more than 20,000 people at the awards ceremony, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said; "IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral & DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way.

"We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone truly have had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year.”

Tickets to the Bollywood awards ceremony spanning over three days will be available for purchase from Etihad Arena website from Friday, September 30. The price range begins from Dh100 and goes up to Dh1500. For more details, visit iifa.com.

