This November, Abu Dhabi will be home to the first edition of an electronic music festival, HYPE. The one-day event will place on November 5 with international music acts including Claptone, Joris Voorn, and Mambo Brothers performing at the thrilling open air venue Palm Garden at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Starting from 3pm onwards, visitors can also expect a set of local DJs as well as an array of activities throughout the day

Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island commented on the first edition of HYPE Festival, "This is the beginning of the new age of music festivals. At HYPE, we intend to create something different that is engaging and show-stopping, showcasing all the sensational music talent globally and locally. We are delighted to be able to host this audacious and playful festival at such an iconic location as W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and are looking forward to welcoming guests for the experience of a lifetime."

Tickets to the first edition of HYPE Festival are priced at Dh150 onwards, available for purchase from Platinum List.

