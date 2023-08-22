Jatin-Lalit, crafting the song "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon" for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the film Yes Boss, has captured the hearts of many.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse, which has resurfaced on Instagram, is receiving widespread admiration for showcasing their unwavering dedication and genuine commitment to creating timeless music. The trio's collaborative efforts to shape the soulful composition have garnered praise for its ability to endure through time. The original video was initially shared by Lalit on Instagram earlier this year.

Fans took to social to show their love for the music. "The generations to come will realise one fine day, these were the artists, who had immense passion for the craft," a fan commented. One more said, "This is pure gold." While another comment read, "Javed sir wrote it. Jatin-Lalit composed it. Abhijeet sang it. SRK acted on it. It takes greatness to create a generational legacy."

Another fan commented, "Time when artists actually gave efforts to make songs."

The melodic rendition was sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, for Yes Boss, helmed by Aziz Mirza.

