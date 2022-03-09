DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab and Swedish record producer Axwell are set to headline the after-race concerts at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah, organizers announced on Monday.

Axwell, the five-time Grammy-nominated DJ, will perform on March 26, with R3hab, the multi-platinum producer, appearing the following day.

The gigs will be on the main stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and will be free for Formula One ticket holders.

Both artists previously performed in Saudi Arabia in December at Riyadh’s Soundstorm festival.

The 27-turn Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the longest and fastest street track in the world, will push the world’s best drivers to their limits as they race under floodlights from March 25-27.

Tickets are now on sale at Saudiarabiangp.com.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).