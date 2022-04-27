Here’s some exciting news for Disney fans in the UAE. The streaming platform has come up with a special, discounted introductory package offer for subscribers as it prepares to launch in the Middle East.

You can avail a 12-month Disney+ subscription for the price of eight months if you register before June 8, which is the launch date.

The Middle East countries that Disney+ is launching in are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Yemen and the UAE.

The introductory package will be available for $65 (Dh239) for an annual subscription, compared to the monthly price of $8 (Dh29.99), which amounts to $97 (Dh359.88).

The subscription will automatically renew for 12 months and subscribers will charged the current annual price, unless they cancel the annual contract.

Disney+ has a massive catalogue of hit shows such as The Mandalorian, Grey’s Anatomy, Loki, The Kardashians and Obi-Wan Kenobi, among others. They also have a lineup of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars movies, Disney classics and National Geographic, plus other entertainment programs from Star.

Regular subscribers in the UAE, will have to pay $8 (Dh29.99) per month or $81 (Dh298.99) for an annual subscription.

To register for the Disney+ prelaunch subscription offer go to https://www.apps.disneyplus.com/ae/pre_launch

