Dance and theatre production Still Dancing is set to make its return to raise awareness and reignite conversations about Parkinson's Disease. The production first premiered in the UAE in 2019 on World Parkinson's Day, and now is set for two shows at the Emirates Theatre, Dubai on May 26 and 27.

The show is brought to you by a social enterprise in Dubai, Movement Mantra and the independent theatre company Third Half Theatre. Dr. Vonita Singh, founder Movement Mandra, has been championing the Parkinson’s cause in the UAE for the last 10 years. She produced Still Dancing in 2019 to give people with PD and their families a message of hope through the real-life story of her father whom she lost to Parkinson’s in 2009.

“It is not enough to talk about Parkinson’s once a year during World Parkinson’s Awareness Month. We don’t have publicly available figures for the UAE but incidental data from my interaction with medical fraternity and PD members tell me the numbers are on par with global figures. Particularly alarming is the rise of young onset cases, people as young as 20. It’s time we stepped up on building awareness through something immediate and effective like theatre. It is our hope that #Take2forStillDancing will contribute to the cause,” said Dr. Singh on bringing Still Dancing back for a second round.

"We had such a beautiful response to the play when we first staged it. I guess, while it is a play on Parkinson's, at the heart of it, it is still quite simply the story of a family. A family like yours and mine, with the same hopes and dreams. The play follows their lives, their joys and of course, their hardships. And I think it resonated with the audience with that simplicity and sincerity of purpose. Still Dancing is essentially a portrayal of the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit," said award-winning writer and director ,and founder of Third Half Theatre, Sanjeev Dixit, who is also the mastermind behind the production.

The cast features over 20 members consisting of theatre professionals, dancers and enthusiasts from different backgrounds, making this production a true community theatre project created by the people, for the people of the UAE.

Celebrated international Kathak dancer and Artistic Director of Gurukul, Pali Chandra has choreographed the dance segments of the play which will be performed by young dancers from her ensemble. The project is supported by German Neuroscience Center.

The production is also preparing to tour in India later this year, featuring a whole new cast based out of India. Show on May 26 and 27 starts at 8pm. Tickets from Dh80, available on Platinum List.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

