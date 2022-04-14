Bollywood superstars Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and many others are heading to Dubai for a star-studded football match between two celebrity camps. The football match will take place on May 7 at the Shahab Al Ahli Stadium, Mamzar.

Owned by Bunty Walia, and led by captain Abhishek, who is known for his love for the game, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) also features Shoojit Sircar, Leander Paes, and Aparshakti Khurana as part of their 18-man squad.

The celebrities will take on a talented UAE-based community football team, Emirates United, led by H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi and include others such as Bakhit Saad, Ex UAE Footballer Mohammed Qasim and social media celeb Abdulaziz Binbaz.

The event is organised by AG events. For more information on tickets and the event, head to https://ayushguptaevents.com

