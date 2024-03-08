JEDDAH — Jeddah is set to host the legendary musician, singer, songwriter, and multiple Grammy-award winner Alicia Keys at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit Main Stage on Saturday, March 9, 2024, as a highlight of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 festivities.



This marks Keys' first performance in Jeddah and her third appearance in Saudi Arabia, showcasing her unparalleled talent alongside the renowned music icon Pharrell Williams. The event is brought to the public by Good Intentions and MDLBEAST, promising an unforgettable experience.



In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Keys will also host the third edition of her Women to Women initiative in AlBalad, Jeddah's historic district. This exclusive gathering will feature influential and impactful female trailblazers engaging in meaningful discussions on advancing culture in Saudi Arabia and globally. The event aims to share diverse perspectives and highlight the significant contributions of women to the Kingdom's transformation.



Reflecting on her previous visits to Saudi Arabia, Keys expressed her excitement to perform in Jeddah and connect with inspiring women. "I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region. I’m also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women’s Day on March 8th, it’s the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us."



With over 90 million records sold, Keys is recognized as one of the world's best-selling music artists. A classically trained pianist, she began composing songs at age 12 and signed her first record deal at 15. Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, was both a critical and commercial success, featuring the Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Fallin'." Beyond her musical career, Keys is an entrepreneur, activist, Broadway lead producer, New York Times best-selling author, and founder of Keys Soulcare, a beauty and wellness company dedicated to uplifting and inspiring individuals.

