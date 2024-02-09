ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi will host the Middle East premiere of Dune: Part Two, the hotly anticipated follow-up to the six time Academy Award winner Dune (2021) at a red-carpet event on the 18th February at VOX Cinemas, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista will walk the red carpet at the Middle East premiere and greet fans ahead of the screening.

Dune: Part Two is Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, picking up where Dune left off. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

The film continues the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Mohamed Dobay, Creative Media Authority Acting Director-General, said, “Hosting the Middle East premiere of Dune: Part Two is an honour for Abu Dhabi and is also a reflection of the position the emirate holds as one of MENA’s top film and TV locations. We are proud to have supported an incredibly successful filming franchise once again. The fact that producers and directors seek to return to Abu Dhabi demonstrates how we have everything filmmakers need to facilitate and contribute to award-winning global productions.”

Set in the distant future, the film features the sweeping sand dunes of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert as the landscape of the iconic and important desert planet Arrakis. Scenes were captured at just under 20 locations across the Liwa desert during the winter 2022, and a team of 300 local, 250 international crew and 500 extras were used during the 27-day shoot.

Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) and Epic Films facilitated the production through various logistical support, including providing vehicles and constructing tents and camps for costume rooms, sets, canteens, and production equipment storage.

The film also benefited from ADFC’s generous rebate, while production services were provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said, “We were delighted to support Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptations of the novel Dune and to provide around 20 Liwa desert locations as Arrakis. Combining expert on-the-ground knowledge, location diversity, highly experienced local talent and know-how, competitive rebate and world-class facilities, a premiere moment really does provide the opportunity for all of our partners and service providers to see the culmination of all our efforts, not to mention showcase to future international productions on the ease of bringing their vision to life in Abu Dhabi.”

Dune and Dune: Part Two are among over 150 major productions that have used Abu Dhabi as a location in recent years, benefiting from the diversity of its locations, pool of talented professionals, award-winning facilities and generous 30% cashback rebate.

In addition to Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, film titans, including Disney, Netflix, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, have all produced and shot on location in Abu Dhabi. Films include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 6 Underground and Furious 7, as well as Bollywood hits such as Vikram Vedha, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

In the UAE and Lebanon, the epic continuation of the Dune saga will hit cinemas on 29th February 2024. In other markets in the region, the film is scheduled for an Eid release on 11th April.

To ensure that fervent fans across the Middle East experience in the epic sequel simultaneously with the rest of the world, an exclusive week of previews is set to sweep through markets outside the UAE and Lebanon. Fans in these countries can be the first to witness the exhilarating saga and watch Dune: Part Two from 29th February to 6th March 2024 (inclusive), ahead of the wider release on 11th April.