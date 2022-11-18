The UAE Cabinet has officially announced the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holiday for 2022. The break will be from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3.

Since Sunday is a holiday in the UAE, work will resume on Monday, December 5. For those who have a Sunday off, this would work out to a four-day weekend.

The UAE officially marks the annual Commemoration Day on November 30 to celebrate the country's martyrs and recognise their giving and sacrifices. The day coincides with the date of the martyrdom of Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while performing his national duty.

However, the holiday for Commemoration Day is clubbed together with the National Day celebrations from December 1 to 3.

An "epic" official show is being put together by the organising committee of the 51st National Day, and everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the festivities from December 3 to 11 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

The show will also be broadcast live on December 2 on the UAE National Day official website and on all local TV channels. “The celebrations over nine days (will) allow more people to attend the show. People can also watch the broadcast live on December 2 on our official website and on all local television channels,” said Mariam Almeraikhi from the communication team of the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day celebrations.