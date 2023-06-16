Doha, Qatar: The renowned 360 PLAY, a frontrunner in the domain of amusement and gaming, has unveiled its inaugural branch in Qatar, located at Ezdan Mall, Al Gharrafa.

In relation to this grand opening, Ezdan Mall Company issued a statement saying, “We are thrilled to publicise the inauguration of a children and families’ entertainment hub at the core of Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa.

“This venture aligns with Ezdan Mall’s tactic of enhancing the shopping experience with a permanent entertainment and gaming space, thereby enriching the Ezdan Mall’s appeal. Post the official declaration of this opening, we extend an invitation to everyone to visit Ezdan Mall and explore our novel offerings.”

The PLAY 360 centre is teeming with a variety of activities that cater to all age brackets, encompassing numerous artistic and craft opportunities, along with magic painting, climbing games, play areas on aerial figures, racing tracks, and exciting obstacle courses, positioning it as an ideal venue for celebrating birthdays, school trips and other group occasions.

The space is also adapted to ensure a secure and accessible experience for children with special needs. Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa has established itself as an optimal destination for families in search of a vibrant and enjoyable entertainment experience.

Housing a diverse range of shops that include fashion, footwear, perfumes, home appliances, electronics, and more. As the first venture of the group, it showcases 134 Arab and global brands, accompanied by regular concerts and entertainment activities for the public and families. Given its expansive area, a variety of brands, and the richness of the shopping experience, it truly stands out as a distinguished destination for families.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).