Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced a 'Dubai Can' initiative, to encourage residents to replace their plastic water bottles with refillable ones.

The initiative comes after Dubai’s announcement of a 25-fil charge for single-use plastic bags from July 1.

Dubai Can, a sustainability initiative, will encourage the people of Dubai to use free and safe water stations across the Emirate to refill their bottles. It aims to reduce the use of plastic across Dubai.



The initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to conserve the environment and promote sustainability.

People can access water stations installed in different parts of Dubai on www.dubaican.com.



According to Visit Dubai, the initiative aims to reduce single-use plastic water bottle waste in the city by:

- Encouraging individuals to use refillable water bottles

- Enabling access to free and safe drinking water through the installation and use of water stations across Dubai

- Creating a culture of conscious living by driving awareness on plastic alternatives and sustainability issues.

