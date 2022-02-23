More than 300 companies from 23 countries around the world are takig part in the inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), which opened in Dubai yesterday.

The industry’s first in-person B2B event of the year at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) was inaugurated by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, a Wam news agency report said.

JGT Dubai offers buyers a chance to discover a well-curated mix of new inventory spanning finished jewellery, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones, jewellery parts and components, and technology solutions and equipment.

Following the inauguration, Al Marri toured the exhibition along with other dignitaries. The event is jointly staged by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) from February 22 to 24.

Al Marri said that Dubai’s hosting of the inaugural edition of JGT Dubai is another testament to the city’s ability to provide an exceptional platform for the global community to come together to share knowledge and expertise. The event also demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to drive development and growth in vital industries and boost market activity and trade, she said.

Al Marri added that the in-person B2B show is part of a packed calendar of events that Dubai is hosting alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest cultural event staged in the Middle East.

The three-day fair brings together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof. The B2B show also features distinct showcases highlighting core product categories, with each section offering buyers opportunities for discovery and engagement, and the chance to get a head start on their 2022 sourcing requirements.

JGT Dubai has received wide industry support, including that of official partner, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC); industry partner the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and trade associations encompassing virtually every aspect of the sector.

Positioned as the first international in-person sourcing opportunity for 2022, the fair has attracted strong interest from key buying groups with retailers, wholesalers and brands from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America signing up for JGT Dubai’s Hosted Buyer Programme.

The fair is further enhanced by two world-class gatherings, namely the highly anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony. Both were held on February 21.

Some of the finished jewellery showcases featured at the show are Unison Manufacturing HK Ltd’s trendy gold and diamond jewellery sets; Unoaerre’s voluminous yet light design-driven collections; and KGK Jewellery HK Ltd’s timeless creations adorned with brilliant diamonds of the finest quality and cut, to name a few.

Buyers will also be treated to a wide range of loose diamonds in virtually every shape, size and quality, including rare and majestic fancy colour stones. The exhibitor roster includes Dayagi Avraham Diamonds Ltd, G Arabov Diamonds Ltd, KP Sanghvi Middle East DMCC and Taché Co NV, among others.

On the coloured gemstone front, Emerald 18 is expected to highlight its assortment of Africa-sourced emeralds, including single stones and layouts, in all shapes, sizes and price categories.

Jewellery components are expected to be a major draw for jewellery manufacturers, designers and retailers. Notable exhibitors include top Italian manufacturers of semifinished and finished chains like Alessi Domenico and Fior, among many others.

Buyers looking for the latest technologies and applications will also discover sourcing opportunities at the fair.