UAE - dnata Catering & Retail, an inflight service provider, has launched Aer Lingus’ new inflight retail programme, strengthening its long-term partnership with the Irish flag carrier.

The agreement covers a five-year inflight retail contract alongside the remaining five-year contract of dnata’s hub catering services, reflecting Aer Lingus’ confidence in the company’s end-to-end operational expertise.

The expanded retail operations cover over 180 Aer Lingus flights daily across Dublin, Shannon, Cork, and Manchester bases.

Under this new partnership, dnata is responsible for the full management of the retail programme, from product sourcing and procurement to warehousing and technology provision.

The collaboration will continue to evolve, introducing new ways for customers to browse and personalise their onboard shopping, with the range shaped by feedback to reflect passenger preferences and enhance the inflight experience.

Robin Padgett, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail, said: “This partnership takes our collaboration with Aer Lingus to the next level – uniting our expertise in catering, retail, and technology to create an exceptional onboard experience. Together, we’re delivering a modern, data-driven retail programme that celebrates Irish brands, improves efficiency, and enhances passenger choice.”

The new inflight retail range showcases a thoughtfully curated mix of local Irish and international brands, reflecting Aer Lingus’ signature warmth and hospitality.

Customers can look forward to homegrown favourites such as Sculpted by Aimee, Tan Organic, BPerfect, and The Smooth Company, alongside Deli-Lites, which provides freshly made Irish sandwiches and wraps.

The launch coincides with Aer Lingus’ festive season menu, featuring seasonal favourites such as the festive turkey and stuffing sandwich, Christmas cheese and cracker box, as well as holiday-themed gift items.

Looking ahead, customer feedback will play a central role in shaping the evolving onboard range, ensuring future offerings continue to reflect customer tastes and the best of Irish hospitality.

To elevate convenience and accessibility, customers can browse the onboard magazine “Bia” digitally before their flight and purchase featured products directly on board. The initiative is powered by dnata’s integrated retail technology ecosystem, enabling contactless payments, real-time data analytics, and self-serve reporting capabilities that support Aer Lingus in driving data-led decisions and operational efficiency.

Adrian Dunne, Chief Operations Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “The addition of inflight retail to the existing partnership we have with dnata will drive significant operational benefits, whilst enhancing our customer experience at the same time. The programme will be delivered via a new crew iOS app, which will allow for a data-driven product range tailored to our customers’ preferences and proudly showcasing a wide selection of Irish brands.”

