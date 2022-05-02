ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.