Riyadh: The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29 Ramadan 1443 AH - according to Umm Al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 30/4/2022 AD.



In an announcement, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the nearest center to facilitate the recording of the testimony in the court.