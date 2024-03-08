JEDDAH — In a vibrant celebration that echoed the spirit of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s designation of 2024 as the Year of Camel, the Multicultural Club of Batterjee Medical College presented "The Beauty of Camels." This unique event in Jeddah, led by Ayesha Jamal and AbdulRahman AlHussein, was dedicated to exploring and celebrating the cultural and historical significance of camels in Saudi Arabia.



An array of activities, including Arabic poetry recitals, enlightening talks on camels' roles in Islam, medicine, and Saudi history, highlighted the event. A special feature was the celebration of talent among specially abled students, an effort in collaboration with the college's occupational therapy program under Dr. Hassan Sarsak's guidance.



Distinguished guests graced the event, including Soloh Alserehi from King Abdulaziz University and Amal Shukr, a revered blind writer and poet. Contributions from representatives of "The First Autism Center in Jeddah" and Dr. Abdussalam Aliia from the US consulate in Jeddah enriched the celebration further. Dr. Adel Alghamdi from Batterjee Medical College shared his poetry, captivating the audience with his words.



The event's success was buoyed by the tireless efforts of the organizing team: Sariya Khan, Husna Irfan, Shyma Haidar, Ayesha Hanin, Dana Abou, Leen Kasem, Sadia Sultan, Rania Habibullah, and Judy Mashtoub.

