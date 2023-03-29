PHOTO
Saudi: Plans prepared to facilitate movement of worshipers in Grand Mosque's new expansion
There are 120 prayer areas equipped with a system of field services and human cadres in the new expansion of the Grand Mosque
March 29, 2023
