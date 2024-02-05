Madinah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque exerts outstanding efforts to serve visitors and worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque.



Among the facilities and services provided to visitors are the parking spaces at the Prophet's Mosque.

The area allocated for parking extends over 199,000 square meters, and forms 24 parking units.

Each unit can accommodate over 184 vehicles, which means that 4,416 vehicles find a place to park.

The area also has 48 self-service payment machines, for the convenience of visitors.



The parking lots by the mosque have 679 surveillance cameras to ensure the security and peace of mind of the visitors.



Also available are 800 fire extinguishers, 190 fire hoses, and 22,915 fire hydrants.