RIYADH — The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has held the first training workshop in the Arab world for copying Qur'ans in the Ottoman script, marking a unique initiative given its scientific and artistic value. The workshop aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to accurately and proficiently copy the Qur'an using the Naskh calligraphic script.



The course saw 16 trainees participating in a distinctive experience to train in writing the Holy Qur'an in Naskh calligraphy over three days, for two hours each day, starting from Wednesday.

This workshop is expected to contribute to the development of calligraphers' skills and support institutions and bodies interested in Qur'anic studies in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

It represents an important step toward achieving goals aimed at enhancing the understanding and appreciation of the Holy Qur'an and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the nation and the Arab and Islamic Ummah.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).