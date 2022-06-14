Riyadh: The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) has announced its Executive Council members’ unanimous approval of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), hosting of the 22nd session of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, from 7-10 November in Riyadh.



The festival, which was first launched in 1981, is considered one of the most important media forums at the regional and international levels.



The Executive Council members stressed that choosing Riyadh to hold the festival comes in appreciation of the Kingdom’s active role and its success in managing various major events at the regional and global levels, in all fields, including the media, citing KSA's successful hosting the General Assembly of ASBU last November, in Riyadh, with the participation of hundreds of Arab and foreign media professionals.



ASBU President and CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, said that the Kingdom’s hosting of the upcoming festival emanates from its keenness to strengthen solidarity among the Arab countries, and to empower joint Arab action institutions per the highest international standards, noting that SBA has already started preparations for this event.