JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia, through the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (NCECS), is set to host the 44th session of the Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Jeddah. Scheduled from January 16 to 18, the session will welcome representatives from 54 member states of the organization.



This significant event aligns with the ongoing commitment of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and the Crown Prince, to advancing education, culture, and science in the country. The event is held under the guidance of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of NCECS, reflecting Saudi Arabia's prominent role in championing educational, cultural, and scientific development both regionally and globally.



During the three-day session, participants will review and discuss ICESCO's current initiatives and achievements. The focus will be on strategizing and outlining future actions to enhance the organization's impact in these key sectors.



A final report, encapsulating the council's deliberations, will highlight future directions in terms of strategic planning and budgeting. This report will also include the outcomes of the Executive Council's decisions, which were ratified during ICESCO's General Conference meeting.



ICESCO, which originated from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rabat. It focuses on fostering growth in education, scientific research, technology, humanities, social sciences, and cultural communication. This aligns with its overarching goal of promoting sustainable development across Islamic countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).