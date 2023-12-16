RIYADH — Diriyah Company and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City jointly announced on Thursday plans for the Royal Diriyah Opera House, set to be constructed in Diriyah's historic quarters, a site of immense cultural significance in Saudi Arabia.



This was revealed at the Bashayer 2023 Event, which also marked the commencement of a partnership with Snøhetta, a globally recognized architectural firm, for the opera house's design. Riyadh's Syn Architects will also contribute, bringing local architectural insights to the project.



The Royal Diriyah Opera House, a pioneering cultural venue in the Kingdom, will be situated near Al Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah. This project, undertaken by Diriyah Company and managed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), reflects Saudi Arabia's dedication to its cultural roots and future vision. With a footprint of 45,000 square meters, the opera house will be a focal point in the Diriyah masterplan's second phase, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and spotlighting Diriyah as a center of global cultural and creative excellence.



Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, emphasized the opera house as a symbol of Riyadh's aspiration to be a leader in cultural and architectural innovation. He highlighted Riyadh's selection as the host city for Expo 2030 as evidence of the city's dynamic progress. The Royal Diriyah Opera House is envisioned as a key milestone in this journey, merging Saudi heritage with modernity.



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, expressed excitement about collaborating with Snøhetta, noting the partnership aligns with Diriyah’s ambition to attract leading design talents and achieve architectural excellence. This initiative is part of Diriyah's broader vision for development, as showcased at the Bashayer 2023 Event.



Snøhetta, known for its creative and sustainable designs, plans to integrate elements of traditional Najdi architecture into the Royal Diriyah Opera House. Kjetil Thorsen, Co-Founder of Snøhetta, stressed the importance of blending tradition with modern aesthetics to create a cultural icon that resonates globally. The design, inspired by Najdi architecture, will fuse heritage with innovation, supporting Diriyah’s vision for culture-driven developments.



The Royal Diriyah Opera House is intended to host a variety of cultural performances, fostering cultural exchange and engagement. This project aligns with the RCRC's goal to transform Riyadh into a leading global city for living, working, and visiting. Diriyah Company's strategic partnerships, like that with Snøhetta, are set to establish new benchmarks in architectural and cultural urban development. The Royal Diriyah Opera House exemplifies Diriyah’s role in championing culture and heritage in the Kingdom and beyond.

