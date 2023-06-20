RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced on Monday that there will be 4-day Eid Al-Adha holidays for the workers in the private and non-profit sectors.



The ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account that the Eid Al-Adha holidays for the two sectors will begin on Tuesday, the Day of Standing in Arafat on 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to June 27, and will end on Friday, 12 Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to June 30.

The cases of overlap stipulated in Article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labour Law will be taken into consideration, the ministry said in the tweet.



Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Sunday that the ritual of standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Tuesday, June 27 and that the first day of Eid Al-Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28. This was based on the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon on Sunday evening and accordingly Monday, June 19, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah, the Supreme Court said in a statement issued on Sunday.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).