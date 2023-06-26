RIYADH — A specialized exhibition, showcasing rare exhibits and artifacts related to the annual pilgrimage of Hajj and Islam’s holiest shrine — the Holy Kaaba, the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, was opened recently at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh.



The exhibits include a collection of manuscripts, rare books, pictures, coins and miniatures from the library’s holdings, which deal with the rituals of Hajj, as well as the Two Holy Mosques. The month-long exhibition also gives glimpses into the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, the rituals of Standing at Arafat, stoning Jamarat, and performing tawaf around the Holy Kaaba.



Faisal bin Muammar, general supervisor of the King Abdulaziz Public Library, said: “The exhibition is being organized on the occasion of the Hajj pilgrimage season to keep pace with this great ritual of the Islamic religion, as well as to highlight the culture of Hajj in our Arab and Islamic heritage. It displays rare collections from the library that include manuscripts pertaining to the rituals of Hajj, Makkah and Madinah. There are a number of rare books, and a collection of Saudi currencies.



The King Abdulaziz Public Library displays 40 rare photos of the Hajj season and of the Two Holy Mosques, taken by the most famous travelers who visited the Kingdom before and after the foundation of modern Saudi Arabia. These include a group of photos by Maj. Gen. Mohammed Sadiq Pasha; photos of the Indian pilgrim Ahmed Mirza that were taken 115 years ago, and a collection of 365 photos taken by the international photographer Ahmed Pasha Helmy.



It also displays a collection of photos documenting various scenes from the Hajj of 1936. There are also pictures taken by the Egyptian Hajj mission during the year 1936, including a picture of the Holy Kaaba in that year, photo of pilgrims descending Mount Arafat and heading for Muzdalifah, another picture of the pilgrims in Mina, picture of the members of the Egyptian Hajj mission in the year 1936, picture of one of the doors of the Grand Mosque, and other pictures.



The library possesses a large archive of photographs, which is the rarest in the world, and includes 8100 photographs taken by the most famous photographers of the East, the Arab region and the Islamic world since the year 1740.



The manuscripts displayed by the library include “Qurat al-Ain in the descriptions of the Two Holy Mosques;” “The Book of anecdotes and explanation of the 30 issues;” “Farm of good deeds;” “Explanation of guides of virtues;” as well as collection of copies of the Holy Qur’an manuscripts prepared at the Two Holy Mosques. The library also displays a rare manuscript book titled: “Sajiat Al-Haram” and other manuscripts written by Imam Al-Suyuti.



It is noteworthy that the King Abdulaziz Public Library recently organized several qualitative exhibitions, most notably the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition; the Arab and Islamic Coins Exhibition Through the Ages; the Rare Qur’an Exhibition, and other exhibitions that present samples of the rare artifacts. The library also works to connect readers, researchers, and those concerned with our Arab and Islamic heritage of different ages in a comprehensive manner.

