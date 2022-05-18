The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) have announced the requirements for the Haj in the 1443 AH season.

The conditions come as a response to the Haj restrictions announced by Saudi Arabia, which include requiring that pilgrims must not have previously performed the Haj, be under 65 years old, and have received the approved vaccine shots and a booster shot, said a Wam news agency report.

The requirements also include submitting a negative result for a PCR test conducted within 72 hours before arriving in Saudi Arabia, and priority will be given to those who meet the conditions, are registered in the Haj e-system, and whose data have been previously updated.

The two authorities also expressed their appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership, government and people.

