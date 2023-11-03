Doha, Qatar: This November, Qatar Museums (QM) invites residents and visitors to explore the world of art, culture, and heritage through a wide range of exhibitions and workshops taking place at various Qatar Museums venues throughout the month.

In conjunction with the newly opened Dan Flavin and Donald Judd: Doha at QM Gallery Al Riwaq, Qatar Museums will host two reoccurring workshops for families and children each month until the close of the exhibition in February 2024.

Light and Shadow will be on November 4 and 18; and Everyday Objects on November 11 and 25.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) is hosting a range of free workshops in November, including a new podcast series and clay workshop related to the new exhibition Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran (running until April 20, 2024), a themed family day, Arabic handwriting workshop, and an acrylic painting workshop.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will offer new activities related to the new exhibition Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia, as well as a tour for those interested in Qatar’s architectural landscape.

Grandma’s Cup will be on November 4; History of Architecture in Qatar on November 6 and 13; Coffee Entrepreneurship in Qatar on November 9; Learn how to make Qatari coffee on November 13; and Coffee cup design on November 9 and 23.

In November, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will hold a family day in celebration of the upcoming Asian cup, as well as three story telling sessions. Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host various art activities for the public in November, including an Arabic reading club, family guided tour, and bi-weekly art lessons.

M7, Qatar’s epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design continues to engage the general public with the Masterpieces of Furniture Design exhibition by offering a series of activities.

