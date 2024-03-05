The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara inaugurated the "Flowers and Colors" Exhibition Monday at Al-Hikma Square in Katara, in collaboration with Al-Arqam Academy for Girls. The event will run until March 7.

Head of the English department at Al-Arqam Academy for Girls Taghreed Fouad Nasr said she is delighted to hold the exhibition for the second day, pointing out that the event features 209 artworks that depict the innovative works of the academy's primary school female students from the first class until the sixth.

The artworks have been created during the academic year and are associated with the educational curriculum, she said, adding that the current edition of the exhibition focused on topics that are in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in applying the notion of green education, and backing the national efforts towards the environment, in pursuit of achieving sustainable development.

Most of the artworks have been created by talented female students of various age groups which reflect the concept of recycling and conserving the environment through utilisation of plastic and glass appliances, as well as bags and metals. This helped the students turn their fingers to eco-friendly flamboyant paintings with the aim of promoting green education and awareness on environmental issues, she said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).