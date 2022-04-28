MAKKAH — The preparations of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for the 27th night of Ramadan has resulted in making the Grand Mosque in Makkah the most sterilized place in the world.



Among the preparations, the Presidency has provided 11 robots for sterilization, disinfection and epidemic control inside the Grand Mosque.



The Agency for Field Services and Affairs said that providing these robots is part of a package of services provided by the Presidency, in preparation for receiving worshipers to perform Taraweeh prayers on the night of the 27th of the blessed month of Ramadan.



More than 70 taskforces were provided to sterilize the Grand Mosque, in addition to the participation of 700 workers and more than a 100 supervisors working around the clock in sterilizing all parts of the Grand Mosque and its external yards and toilets.



The agency emphasized that the robots operate with an automated control system programmed on a pre-map, in addition to having 6 levels, which improves the safety of a healthy environmental atmosphere, as well as to intelligently analyze the sterilization requirements.



It is worth mentioning that these robots, which were provided to sterilize the Grand Mosque of Makkah, had earlier obtained a SLAM patent, as it is also distinguished by the fact that the one robot can work for 5-8 hours without the need for human intervention.

