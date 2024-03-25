MADINAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has announced that during the first 10 days of Ramadan the Prophet's Mosque welcomed a total of 9,818,474 worshipers and visitors.



This influx was managed alongside integrated and high-quality services that facilitated smooth and efficient prayer sessions for the crowds.



Official statistics revealed that 739,702 individuals visited Prophet Muhammad's tomb, adhering to organizational measures designed to manage crowd flow and time slots for voluntary prayers for both men and women.



Additionally, it was reported that 26,910 elderly individuals and those with disabilities took advantage of the services offered to them in the past week. The number of visitors who used guidance services reached 132,893.



Moreover, 195,800 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, and 2,908,530 Iftar meals were provided in designated areas of the mosque for those fasting.

